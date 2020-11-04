Election updates: Nevada renewable energy standard appears likely to pass

(Last update: 8:07 a.m. CT) While the outcome of the 2020 presidential election may not be known for a few days, the outcome of several energy-related city and state ballot measures is becoming clear.

Keep in mind that these are partial results, and absentee and mail-in ballots may not be counted for some time. This post will be updated as new information comes in.

Alaska:

A measure to increase oil and gas taxes on the North Slope appears unlikely to pass, with 65% opposing. (68% reporting)

Arizona:

Democrats appear likely to win a majority on the Arizona Corporation Commission, which oversees utility policy in the state. See latest official results here. (Source: Arizona Republic)

Colorado:

Voters are narrowly supporting a measure to enter a new franchise agreement with Xcel Energy, which would end the city’s effort to establish a municipal utility. (63% reporting)

A measure to expand sales tax in Denver to support clean energy appears likely to pass, with 64% supporting (63% reporting)

Florida:

Voters approve a change to Jacksonville’s charter that will allow the Florida city’s council members to appoint and remove members from the city-owned electric utility’s board of directors. (Source: WJXT)

Georgia:

Two Republican incumbents were leading in races for Georgia’s Public Service Commission with two of 159 precincts yet to report. See latest official results here. (Source: Rome News-Tribune)

Minnesota

Voters in a Minneapolis exurb appear to reject a ballot measure that would have dissolved the city’s municipal utility. See latest official results here. (Source: Southwest News Media)

Nevada:

A measure to require a 50% renewable energy standard appears likely to pass, with 56% supporting. (86% reporting) (Source: AP/New York Times)

New Mexico:

A measure to change the state’s Public Regulation Commission appears likely to pass, with 55% supporting (79% reporting) (Source: KQRE)

Ohio:

Voters approve a ballot measure in Columbus, Ohio, enabling the city to negotiate a cleaner energy supply on behalf of residents. (Source: Columbus Dispatch, Energy News Network archives)

Former House Speaker Larry Householder was headed toward re-election despite his arrest on bribery charges, though Republicans have indicated they may expel him in the next session. See latest official results here. (Source: Cleveland.com)

Oklahoma:

A Republican incumbent on Oklahoma’s three-member utilities commission was leading by a comfortable margin. See latest official results here. (Source: The Oklahoman)

Texas:

Republicans will likely keep their hold on the state’s Railroad Commission, which oversees utility policy. All three seats on the board have been held by Republicans since 1994. (Source: Texas Tribune)