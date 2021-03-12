The following commentary was submitted by Chris Varrone, an investment banker and investor in renewable energy, energy storage and the circular economy. He is managing director at Pickwick Capital Partners in White Plains. (Note: Neither Varrone nor his firm has invested in carbon capture.)

The United States, under the new leadership of President Joe Biden, is on the cusp of clean-energy transformation: major expansion in renewables and cleantech, revitalized efforts to boost efficiency and electrification, a robust federal plan to put the country on a path toward zeroing out its greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and, of course, a pledge to rejoin the Paris climate accord.



But even the most ambitious climate campaign will fall short unless it includes support for one crucial technology: carbon capture and sequestration.



Carbon capture can absorb direct emissions from industrial facilities like ethanol and cement producers. But newer technologies can also remove carbon dioxide from the ambient air, effectively capturing past emissions we’ve already generated — turning back the clock on climate change. The “sequestration” part stores the carbon safely for generations. Carbon capture, in other words, can help repair the damage of the past 140 years.



The “overhang” of carbon dioxide in the earth’s atmosphere is estimated at 150 billion tons — or 7 tons of CO2 for every person on Earth. We have to remove this, or the earth is likely to warm catastrophically, causing trillions of dollars in damage, and displacing hundreds of millions of people.



The Earth’s average temperature is on track to hit 2 degrees Celsius of warming from preindustrial levels — the threshold of catastrophic impacts — not by 2050, but by 2032, according to the latest estimates from the World Meteorological Organization. We’ll be on the doorstep, 1.5 degrees of warming from pre-industrial levels, in as soon as five years.



With carbon capture and sequestration, this is no longer an intractable problem. We have a solution — one that’s ready to deploy now, leverages America’s existing oil and gas infrastructure and know-how, and would generate hundreds or even thousands of jobs.



There are three main ways of sequestering the carbon that’s captured: Forests, of course, are among the oldest carbon sinks on the planet. They’re what might be considered “biological” carbon capture and sequestration, or CCS. There’s also “carbon farming,” another type of biological CCS where farmers, simply by making their soil healthier, can transform their land and crops into a verdant, carbon sponge spanning thousands of acres.



But biological methods only get us part of the way. Technology got us into this mess, and only technology, deployed at scale, can get us out. The most well-known tech involves injecting the captured gas deep underground, up to 10,000 feet down, filling salt domes and sandstone formations like subterranean balloons.



The challenge is that the carbon, once put underground, can sometimes leak. That’s where newer, cheaper, and more reliable technologies come in: storing carbon in porous rock formations like coals and shales. Instead of balloons, the formations act like sponges, soaking in and retaining the carbon particles. And because they’re shallower, the injection process is cheaper and easier, too.



Another path is CCUS – where the U stands for “utilization.” Concrete producers, for example, have started replacing Portland cement — which generates enormous emissions — with carbon-infused products, transforming bridges and skyscrapers and sidewalks into giant vaults for greenhouse gases. Even baking soda can be made with captured emissions: that next birthday cake or batch of pancakes might be a miniature carbon sink.



Whatever we do with the carbon we capture, though, we need to start capturing it now. And while costs are dropping, we need incentives to make it there in time. Congress recently enacted 45Q, a crucial tax credit that helps defray the costs of carbon capture projects. Lawmakers and policymakers can accelerate CCS deployment by expanding eligibility criteria for the credit, and by introducing new incentives, such as grants and funding opportunities.



CCS is one of the few areas of energy policy that both major political parties can agree on — it’s precisely the sort of American innovation that Republicans and Democrats regularly applaud. What’s more, it’s a huge job creator, promising to soak up underutilized capacity in the oil patch, including pumps, pipes, wells, and of course, labor.



In the wake of the oil price crash earlier this year, America has a workforce of tens of thousands of roughnecks and petroleum engineers ready and willing to get to work now — not extracting carbon, but helping prevent it from reaching the air or removing it from the atmosphere. They have the training: through the country’s oil and gas boom during the past decade, the U.S. built unparalleled expertise in drilling deep wells underground. In short, support for carbon capture isn’t simply a climate plan — it’s a jobs plan.



We are on the cusp of a new age of American clean energy, one where we can take great strides toward solving the climate crisis while invigorating our economy and creating jobs. As Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, said, “When we consider the scale of the energy and climate challenge, the critical importance of carbon capture is inescapable. … No other technology is capable of delivering the deep emissions reductions needed. Deployment of CCS will not be optional.”