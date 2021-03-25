ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE: EPA Administrator Michael Regan says the need to address environmental justice “has only become more urgent” during the pandemic, and urges an advisory council to push the rest of the Cabinet to focus on the issue. (The Hill; Bloomberg Law, subscription)

ALSO: Despite support among both the oil industry and some Republicans for a carbon tax, concerns by Democrats about the potential impact on lower-income and communities of color could hinder a deal. (Wall Street Journal, subscription)

***SPONSORED LINK: 2021 IPF Registration is now open! This year, IPF will be both in-person and virtual. IPF Together will be held August 24-26 in Richmond, VA (space is limited due to COVID guidelines). IPF Virtual will be taking place April 22, May 13, and June 17. Learn more and register today!***

CLEAN ENERGY:

• A new National Renewable Energy Laboratory report finds that Los Angeles can achieve 98% clean energy by 2030 and 100% by 2035, without planned power outages or economic disruptions. (Los Angeles Times)

• Senate Democrats will introduce a bill to let clean energy companies access tax credits as direct payments, as lobbyists try to get a 10-year extension of the credits into President Biden’s infrastructure plan. (E&E News, subscription; Bloomberg)

OVERSIGHT:

• The EPA will compile a public list of Trump administration regulatory decisions that may have rejected science to achieve political goals. (New York Times)

• Congressional testimony on last month’s Texas outages devolves into finger-pointing, blame-shifting and partisan grandstanding as federal officials reexamine the grid’s failure. (Austin American-Statesman)

• Witnesses testifying to Congress about the Texas blackouts agree on the need to winterize the generation fleet and grid but diverge on the role of renewables. (S&P Global)

OIL & GAS:

• Thirteen states sue the Biden administration over its pause on new oil and gas leases, while Wyoming files its own separate challenge. (The Hill)

• Advocates are skeptical about Southern California Gas’s pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2045, with one calling it an “empty pledge” to distract from the company’s obstruction of electrification efforts. (Utility Dive; E&E News, subscription)

• Federal and state regulators propose a $1.9 million fine of Chesapeake Energy for wetlands violations at 76 Pennsylvania drilling sites. (StateImpact Pennsylvania)

METHANE: Two senators are considering overturning a Trump-era rule limiting the EPA’s ability to regulate methane emissions using a policy that lets Congress reverse recently finalized regulations. (The Hill)

ELECTRIC VEHICLES:

• U.S. utilities are leaning into the electric vehicle market by developing subsidiaries and programs targeted at helping clients transition and maintain their fleets. (Utility Dive)

• A central Illinois town once dependent on an auto manufacturing plant is seeing new life as an electric vehicle startup takes over the facility. (CNN)

PIPELINES:

• A blockade against the Mountain Valley Pipeline ends on its 931st day after its final tree-sitter is extracted, arrested and charged by Virginia police. (Roanoke Times)

• FERC denies an effort to halt construction along the Mountain Valley Pipeline, over the objections of its Democratic members. (E&E News, subscription)

• A Byhalia Connection pipeline representative’s gaffe calling a route through largely Black neighborhoods as “the path of least resistance” through Memphis becomes a rallying cry for grassroots resistance against the project. (Daily Helmsman)

HEATING: A successful ballot measure in Burlington, Vermont this month offers the city council broad powers to regulate thermal energy systems in homes and businesses, but the state legislature and governor still need to approve the measure. (Energy News Network)

COMMENTARY:

• The CEO of an oilfield services company says carbon pricing encourages fossil fuel companies to invest in emission-reducing technologies and ensures economic certainty, as opposed to “draconian regulations.” (Forbes)

• North Carolina must implement new state energy policies to reach its climate goals and allow communities across the state to benefit from the clean energy transition already in progress, write two legal and climate experts. (Energy News Network)