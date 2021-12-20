This video commentary was submitted by Smart Power Illinois, an effort funded by the Illinois Science and Energy Innovation Foundation (also a funder of the Energy News Network). See our commentary guidelines for more information.

One of the ways Chicago is seeking to become a sustainable city is by transitioning a fleet of 1,900 buses to renewable electric energy by 2040.

Not only will bus electrification provide cleaner air quality, but this transition will also save money on fuel and maintenance, reduce noise pollution and also provide a roadmap for other major cities to follow suit. While the pandemic reduced public transportation usage by over 50% in 2020, ridership has been climbing back towards previous levels this year.

Kate Tomford, a Senior Analyst at the CTA, talks about creating a low carbon or no carbon opportunity for transportation around the city that’s affordable, reliable, and accessible to everyone.