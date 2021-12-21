This video commentary was submitted by Smart Power Illinois, an effort funded by the Illinois Science and Energy Innovation Foundation (also a funder of the Energy News Network). See our commentary guidelines for more information.

The Illinois Institute of Technology’s microgrid power system was the first of its kind in the United States. Dr. Mohammad Shahidehpour, director of the Robert W. Galvin Center for Electricity Innovation at IIT and a specialist in creating and managing power systems, tells us about microgrid benefits that could change the lives of millions of people across the globe struggling without access to electricity.