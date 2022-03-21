EQUITY: A Massachusetts program will provide $5 million in grants to 10 projects to improve electric transportation infrastructure for low-income areas and communities of color. (Energy News Network)

WORKFORCE: Pittsburgh activists, educators and workers are trying to diversify the city’s clean energy workforce — a complicated issue that requires solving not just training but also access to things like transportation and child care. (Public Source)

OFFSHORE WIND:
Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee proposes legislation that would require another 600 MW offshore wind energy solicitation this summer. (Providence Journal)
Massachusetts lawmakers discuss potential organizational and financial support the government could provide to mitigate fishing industry concerns over disruptions or displacement from offshore wind farms. (State House News Service)

TRANSPORTATION:
The New Hampshire state senate unanimously approves a bill that would require the state to lease or purchase only zero-emission vehicles as soon as possible. (New Hampshire Bulletin)
Maryland’s governor signs a bill to officially suspend the state’s gasoline tax, a temporary measure that officials and lawmakers hope will relieve some financial pressure for car-driving residents. (NBC Washington)

EMISSIONS: A study commissioned by New York environmentalists concludes that state environmental officials should be able to deny air emissions permits for crypto miners’ power generation sources. (Times Union)

CLIMATE:
A Vermont House committee unanimously approves an $8 billion budget that includes more than $160 million for climate mitigation initiatives. (VT Digger)
In New York, climate change is causing more severe and more frequent rain storms that decrease water quality in Owasco Lake. (The Citizen)

WASTE-TO-ENERGY: The waste-to-energy facility that powers a northern New York military base may soon close unless state lawmakers pass a bill designating such facilities as renewable. (NNY360)

UTILITIES: Supporters and opponents pack a public hearing on Maine Gov. Janet Mills’ proposal to penalize utilities that don’t meet certain service and reliability standards. (Portland Press Herald)

CLEAN ENERGY: Rhode Island state senators will host a roundtable discussion tomorrow on proposed environmental bills, including several seeking to expand renewable energy adoption. (Newport Buzz)

OIL & GAS: A group of Massachusetts climate activists began a hunger strike last week to protest a municipal utility’s contract with a proposed natural gas peaker plant in Peabody. (Daily Hampshire Gazette) 

COMMENTARY: An initially divisive solar project in upstate New York that was later supported by local residents offers lessons about planning, leadership and local politics for renewable energy developers and advocates. (Bloomberg)

Bridget Reed Morawski

Bridget is a freelance reporter and newsletter writer based in the Washington, D.C., area. She compiles the Northeast Energy News digest. Bridget primarily writes about energy, conservation and the environment. Originally from Philadelphia, she graduated from Emerson College in 2015 with a degree in journalism and a minor in environmental studies. When she isn’t working on a story, she’s normally on a northern Maine lake or traveling abroad to practice her Spanish language skills.