EQUITY: A Massachusetts program will provide $5 million in grants to 10 projects to improve electric transportation infrastructure for low-income areas and communities of color. (Energy News Network)

WORKFORCE: Pittsburgh activists, educators and workers are trying to diversify the city’s clean energy workforce — a complicated issue that requires solving not just training but also access to things like transportation and child care. (Public Source)

OFFSHORE WIND:

• Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee proposes legislation that would require another 600 MW offshore wind energy solicitation this summer. (Providence Journal)

• Massachusetts lawmakers discuss potential organizational and financial support the government could provide to mitigate fishing industry concerns over disruptions or displacement from offshore wind farms. (State House News Service)

TRANSPORTATION:

• The New Hampshire state senate unanimously approves a bill that would require the state to lease or purchase only zero-emission vehicles as soon as possible. (New Hampshire Bulletin)

• Maryland’s governor signs a bill to officially suspend the state’s gasoline tax, a temporary measure that officials and lawmakers hope will relieve some financial pressure for car-driving residents. (NBC Washington)

EMISSIONS: A study commissioned by New York environmentalists concludes that state environmental officials should be able to deny air emissions permits for crypto miners’ power generation sources. (Times Union)

CLIMATE:

• A Vermont House committee unanimously approves an $8 billion budget that includes more than $160 million for climate mitigation initiatives. (VT Digger)

• In New York, climate change is causing more severe and more frequent rain storms that decrease water quality in Owasco Lake. (The Citizen)

WASTE-TO-ENERGY: The waste-to-energy facility that powers a northern New York military base may soon close unless state lawmakers pass a bill designating such facilities as renewable. (NNY360)

UTILITIES: Supporters and opponents pack a public hearing on Maine Gov. Janet Mills’ proposal to penalize utilities that don’t meet certain service and reliability standards. (Portland Press Herald)

CLEAN ENERGY: Rhode Island state senators will host a roundtable discussion tomorrow on proposed environmental bills, including several seeking to expand renewable energy adoption. (Newport Buzz)

OIL & GAS: A group of Massachusetts climate activists began a hunger strike last week to protest a municipal utility’s contract with a proposed natural gas peaker plant in Peabody. (Daily Hampshire Gazette)

COMMENTARY: An initially divisive solar project in upstate New York that was later supported by local residents offers lessons about planning, leadership and local politics for renewable energy developers and advocates. (Bloomberg)