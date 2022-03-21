CLIMATE: The Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to issue new rules today requiring companies to report their contributions to greenhouse gas emissions and climate risks to their businesses. (NPR)

ALSO:

• Advocates say it is unclear how Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will rule on climate cases, noting she has issued decisions against environmental groups in the past. (E&E News)

• While climate advocates and the fossil fuel industry both talk about an “energy transition,” they mean entirely different things. (New York Times)

• U.N Secretary-General António Guterres warns the world is “sleepwalking to climate catastrophe” as time is running out to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. (Washington Post)

• Scientists say extreme heat waves observed at both the north and south poles over the weekend are an “unprecedented” event that may mean climate impacts are exceeding predictions. (The Guardian)

OIL & GAS:

• The Biden administration says it will resume federal oil and gas lease sales after a court restored its ability to use a higher “social cost of carbon” metric to evaluate policy decisions. (Reuters)

• The rapid proliferation of Ohio’s fracking industry over the past decade has brought thousands of jobs, though critics say they are short lived and their numbers are often exaggerated. (Cleveland.com)

• A lawyer who describes himself as a “committed environmentalist” is helping to shield oil companies from climate lawsuits. (The Guardian)

• A cybersecurity expert says the oil and gas industry remains vulnerable to ransomware and other attacks because it isn’t subject to government security regulations. (The Hill)

TRANSPORTATION:

• As workers in Washington D.C. return to offices, more are opting to drive, reflecting a national concern about losing progress on transportation emissions. (Washington Post)

• The governors of Maryland and Georgia sign bills temporarily suspending their state’s gasoline taxes, meaning millions in road expenses will be subsidized from other sources. (NBC Washington, WABE)

• A Massachusetts program will provide $5 million in grants to 10 projects to improve electric transportation infrastructure for low-income areas and communities of color. (Energy News Network)

• Officials in San Antonio, Texas seek ways to improve walkability after decades of car-focused development. (San Antonio Report)

JOBS: Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announces a $5 million program to train workers for battery plants, hinting that West Virginia coal miners will be likely recipients. (Associated Press)

SOLAR: The Department of Energy is developing a national plan for recycling solar panels, with a target cost of $3 per panel by 2030. (E&E News)

WIND: Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee proposes legislation that would require another 600 MW offshore wind energy solicitation this summer. (Providence Journal)

GRID: A bill introduced in the U.S. Senate last week will direct the Federal Energy Regulatory commission to bolster interregional transmission planning. (Utility Dive)

NUCLEAR:

• While nuclear fusion remains an elusive technology, the Department of Energy is planning an additional $45 million in research funds, while noting “we have to be careful about overpromising.” (E&E News)

• U.S. energy companies say a ban on Russian uranium imports could reboot the diminished domestic industry and spur idled Utah and Wyoming mines to restart. (E&E News)

COMMENTARY:

• An initially divisive solar project in upstate New York that was later supported by local residents offers lessons about planning, leadership and local politics for renewable energy developers and advocates. (Bloomberg)

• A Montana environmental advocate says the oil and gas industry is using the Ukraine crisis as pretext to stockpile more public land leases, even though it is sitting on 9,000 unused drilling permits. (Helena Independent-Record)