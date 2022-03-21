CLEAN ENERGY:

• Wisconsin lawmakers leave several clean energy bills on the table before a break in session, though advocates see growing acceptance of the industry among Republicans who control the state House and Senate. (Wisconsin State Journal)

• Kalamazoo, Michigan officials will soon release a citywide sustainability plan that seeks to reduce emissions, build more dense housing and promote solar projects. (MLive)

ELECTRIC VEHICLES: Minnesota electric cooperative officials advocate for a more widespread electric vehicle charging network across the state. (Star Tribune)

OIL & GAS:

• The rapid proliferation of Ohio’s fracking industry over the past decade has brought thousands of jobs, though critics say they are short lived and their numbers are often exaggerated. (Cleveland.com)

• Federal energy regulators’ recent move to consider emissions and environmental justice in natural gas pipeline decisions could significantly change how projects are approved. (Inside Climate News)

• The North Dakota Supreme Court will hear a case this week involving landowners’ use of pore space in underground rock cavities that play a key role in the state’s oil and gas industry. (Bismarck Tribune)

SOLAR:

• A growing number of community solar projects causes tension among Minnesota residents as some say the “industrial devices” jeopardize scenic rural properties. (Star Tribune)

• Southern Indiana county officials prepare to develop solar siting regulations as at least three developers express interest in the area. (The Republic)

• A Minnesota program will award grants for up to 80 schools to cover a majority of costs to install solar panels. (Mankato Free Press)

• An Indianapolis solar company forms a new off-grid division following the state’s elimination of net metering that company officials say has limited customers’ self-generation options. (Inside Indiana Business)

• $2 million in federal funding will help support the construction of a solar project in a low-income neighborhood in Toledo, Ohio. (WTOL)

WIND: The Ohio Supreme Court is expected to decide soon on whether an offshore wind pilot project in Lake Erie can move forward. (Ideastream)

PIPELINES:

• The Line 3 pipeline dispute moves to the courtroom as activists face trespassing and other charges stemming from protests in northern Minnesota. (Grand Forks Herald)

• Iowa regulators struggle to determine where to hold a public hearing for a proposed carbon pipeline because it would span such a wide portion of the state. (Des Moines Register)

HYDROPOWER: Advocates see room for industry growth as the federal infrastructure law directs $2.5 billion toward hydropower projects including upgrades at existing projects. (Associated Press)

COMMENTARY:

• A Minnesota homeowners association board president said state lawmakers shouldn’t force associations to allow rooftop solar panels as each organization has unique circumstances and building types. (Star Tribune)

• Market forces prevent North Dakota oil producers from simply ramping up production to combat high gasoline prices, an editorial board says. (Bismarck Tribune)