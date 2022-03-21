CLEAN ENERGY:
• Wisconsin lawmakers leave several clean energy bills on the table before a break in session, though advocates see growing acceptance of the industry among Republicans who control the state House and Senate. (Wisconsin State Journal)
• Kalamazoo, Michigan officials will soon release a citywide sustainability plan that seeks to reduce emissions, build more dense housing and promote solar projects. (MLive)

ELECTRIC VEHICLES: Minnesota electric cooperative officials advocate for a more widespread electric vehicle charging network across the state. (Star Tribune)

OIL & GAS:
• The rapid proliferation of Ohio’s fracking industry over the past decade has brought thousands of jobs, though critics say they are short lived and their numbers are often exaggerated. (Cleveland.com)
• Federal energy regulators’ recent move to consider emissions and environmental justice in natural gas pipeline decisions could significantly change how projects are approved. (Inside Climate News)
• The North Dakota Supreme Court will hear a case this week involving landowners’ use of pore space in underground rock cavities that play a key role in the state’s oil and gas industry. (Bismarck Tribune)

SOLAR:
• A growing number of community solar projects causes tension among Minnesota residents as some say the “industrial devices” jeopardize scenic rural properties. (Star Tribune)
• Southern Indiana county officials prepare to develop solar siting regulations as at least three developers express interest in the area. (The Republic)
• A Minnesota program will award grants for up to 80 schools to cover a majority of costs to install solar panels. (Mankato Free Press)
• An Indianapolis solar company forms a new off-grid division following the state’s elimination of net metering that company officials say has limited customers’ self-generation options. (Inside Indiana Business)
• $2 million in federal funding will help support the construction of a solar project in a low-income neighborhood in Toledo, Ohio. (WTOL)

WIND: The Ohio Supreme Court is expected to decide soon on whether an offshore wind pilot project in Lake Erie can move forward. (Ideastream)

PIPELINES:
• The Line 3 pipeline dispute moves to the courtroom as activists face trespassing and other charges stemming from protests in northern Minnesota. (Grand Forks Herald)
• Iowa regulators struggle to determine where to hold a public hearing for a proposed carbon pipeline because it would span such a wide portion of the state. (Des Moines Register)

HYDROPOWER: Advocates see room for industry growth as the federal infrastructure law directs $2.5 billion toward hydropower projects including upgrades at existing projects. (Associated Press)

COMMENTARY:
• A Minnesota homeowners association board president said state lawmakers shouldn’t force associations to allow rooftop solar panels as each organization has unique circumstances and building types. (Star Tribune)
• Market forces prevent North Dakota oil producers from simply ramping up production to combat high gasoline prices, an editorial board says. (Bismarck Tribune)

Andy Balaskovitz

Andy compiles the Midwest Energy News digest and was a journalism fellow for Midwest Energy News from 2014-2020. He is managing editor of MiBiz in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and was formerly a reporter and editor at City Pulse, Lansing’s alternative newsweekly.