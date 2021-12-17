This video commentary was submitted by Smart Power Illinois, an effort funded by the Illinois Science and Energy Innovation Foundation (also a funder of the Energy News Network). See our commentary guidelines for more information.

With the Future Energy Jobs Act, Illinois pledged to reach 25% clean energy by 2030. Initiatives statewide are working hard to make this goal a reality, particularly through solar energy, including community solar. Jon Carson from Trajectory Energy Partners talks about bringing together landowners and electricity users to develop solar energy projects that benefit local communities and economies.