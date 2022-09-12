The Energy News Network is launching a new newsletter that our readers have long been asking for: a weekly version of our clean energy digest.

We’re excited to announce that starting Sept. 21, we’ll be rolling out Energy News Weekly. In this newsletter arriving every Wednesday morning, you’ll find a roundup of the biggest clean energy stories from around the U.S. at the federal and state levels. You’ll also get a deeper analysis of top stories from the past week, and other new features.

Energy News Weekly will offer a wide look at the energy landscape for those interested in clean energy and how it plays into the fight against climate change. Our regional digests will continue to provide daily updates for industry leaders, policymakers, and other energy stakeholders.

We know there’s always room for improvement — please feel free to reach out with suggestions and feedback as we make this new newsletter the best it can be!